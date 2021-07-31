Jerry Joliet: Harvey House is a gem

Dear Editor: My son, an incoming Badger, and I were in town for the CrossFit games. We happened onto the Harvey House and were absolutely blown away by every aspect of our culinary experience.
From the opening greeting to the Turtle Ice Cream Sundae desert, everything was exceptional. The staff was perfectly attentive, always friendly and provided superb recommendations. The old fashioned cocktail was perfectly mixed, the superior walleye perhaps the best piece of fish ever served, and the salmon too good for my son to share.
The warm ambience and “step back in time” decor created a special experience. But the best part was seeing how every member of this dream team staff enjoyed their role in creating and delivering an unbeatable dining experience.
Kudos to The Papachs. Madison is lucky to have this gem.
Jerry Joliet
New York
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.