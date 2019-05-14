Dear Editor: I was lucky enough to retire before Diane Hendricks bought her "right to work" legislation so unions still had a little bargaining power. So I receive a small pension and my supplemental health care. With that, my wife and I are working on our bucket list. In the last four years we have traveled thousands of miles through 13 countries, and what struck us was how far Europe is ahead of the U.S. with their public transportation systems and their infrastructure.
We found the roads of two countries comparable to Wisconsin. They were Morocco and Cuba.
Voters wanted a change, but thanks to gerrymandering we still have a popcorn salesman running the show. Maybe we should add a banana to the state flag.
Jerry Johnson
Madison
