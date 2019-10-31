Dear Editor: I see that Donald Trump's press secretary Stephanie Grisham is calling Republicans who don't support Trump "human scum." That's rich considering her history. She worked as a spokeswomen for AAA, but was fired after being accused of cheating on her expense reports, she worked for an ad agency, but was fired for accusations of plagiarism. In 2013 she was arrested for DUI reckless driving and a invalid drivers license. She became a spokesperson for the Arizona House of Representatives. She took eight weeks of unpaid leave to work on Trump's campaign in 2015, but a top Tepublican in government saw to it she was paid $19,000 for her time off. This is when she got her second DUI. She was then spokeswomen for the First Lady. She was hired to replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders on June 25 at a salary of $183,000 per year. So far she has not had one press conference. So much for draining the swamp.
Jerry Johnson
Madison
