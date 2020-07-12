Jerry Johnson: To Trump, 'nothing matters'

Dear Editor: I have wondered how Donald Trump can ignore the death toll from the coronavirus. There have also been hundreds of doctors and nurses die taking care of a population that thinks it's a check on their freedom to wear a mask. I now know the answer: On Feb. 27, 2004, when Trump was doing "The Apprentice," he was interviewed by Larry King. A caller asked Trump, how do you handle stress?
Trump: "I try to tell myself it doesn't matter — like you do shows, you do this, you do that, then you have earthquakes in India where 400,000 people get killed. Honestly, it doesn't matter." The complete interview is online by CNN. Now I feel a lot better knowing that the Commander in Chief sleeps well every night because nothing matters.
Jerry Johnson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!