Jerry Johnson: Tiffany, Johnson make me regret serving this country

Dear Editor: I am 76 years old and when I reflect back over the years I have decided the biggest mistake I made was serving this country in the Army National Guard.

Here we are, Wisconsin's Tom Tiffany and 125 other Republicans signed on to a covenant of sedition that would take my vote and the vote of thousands of other veterans and put them in the garbage. Then we have Sen. Ron Johnson who has used our Senate to enrich himself — that, and he uses Russian conspiracy theories to try and take down the Democratic presidential candidate. I never ever thought the day would come when almost half the population would vote for a wannabe autocrat to lead this country.

Jerry Johnson

Madison

