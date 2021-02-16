Jerry Johnson: The difference between Charles Manson and Donald Trump

Dear Editor: In 1969, Charles Manson went to trial for his involvement in the death of seven people over a period of two days. Charles Manson actually never killed anyone, but the prosecution contended that while Manson never directly ordered the murders, his ideology constituted an overt act of conspiracy. Like Manson, Donald Trump never ordered the murders of the people, but according to the Jan. 22 edition of The Hill ,the Trump campaign paid $2.7 million to rally organizers ahead of the Capitol riot.
The riot took five lives and there would have been more if the mob had found Mike Pence or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. So in the end Charles Manson was found guilty by the jury and went to jail where he died. Unlike Charles Manson, Trump got a jury made up of the Trump cult members in the Senate and he will get away with murder.
Jerry Johnson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.