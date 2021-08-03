Jerry Johnson: Put unvaccinated at back of line for health care

Dear Editor: We have a pandemic of the unvaccinated. These are people who get their news from Fox or Facebook sites. These people are now becoming petri dishes for more aggressive variances of the virus.
The shots are now available to everyone, so there are no excuses for over 40% of the population not being protected. We need to expand the vaccine passport to include admission to hospitals. People who have medical emergencies should be treated and given a room before the right-wing cult members that get their information from sources of misinformation. Because of these people, we very well might be living with these viruses for the rest of our lives. I think at this point if you haven't gotten your first shot by the end of September and should you get sick, you should not be admitted to any hospital.
Hundreds of doctors and nurses have died taking care of COVID patients. I don't think the people that choose not to get vaccinated and then get sick deserve health care from hospitals. Or as these people would say, freedom to not get the shot.
Jerry Johnson
Madison
