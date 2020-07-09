Jerry Johnson: Fox News is dividing the country

Dear Editor: Fox News is major cause of division in this country. It has cost me friends and I don't care to be around family that get "the real news" from Fox. My wife and I were staying on Marco Island, Florida, this past winter. I am a news junkie and I watched as the virus moved across Europe. When it hit Florida shores we packed up and left. The condo owner was shocked that we were leaving. We didn't ask for our money back as he is a Fox News guy that thought the virus was a hoax. Going through Atlanta is always bad — not this year. The old white Fox viewers stayed put and watched Fox & Friends knowing the whole thing is just a hoax to make Trump look bad. I smiled and said thank you Fox News as I sailed through Atlanta without slowing down.
Jerry Johnson
Madison
