Jerry Johnson: Critical race theory is a Democratic ploy

Dear Editor: There is a huge reason why the socialist Democrats are trying to erase history. Democrats are the ones that supported slavery and didn't want it to end. The Republican Party was started in part to fight slavery. The socialist Democrats supported Jim Crow Laws especially in the south.
In the '60s President Johnson came up with the "Great Society" program, which in my opinion did almost as much as slavery to tear the Black family apart. Time and again socialist Democrats try to segregate us.
Slavery was a terrible thing. Racism is a terrible thing. Unfortunately, we will never get rid of all racism. We can only limit it as much as possible. Like it or not, it is human nature.
I do not believe this country is systemically racist. If we would abide by the Constitution and the Ten Commandments, we can improve this country. It is, and always has been, a work in progress. CRT is nothing more than reverse discrimination. It should not be taught in our schools or anywhere else. This country did not start in 1619, it started in 1776.
What happened to reading, writing, arithmetic and the real sciences. Our society will fail in the long run if we continually "dumb down" what is being taught. Most schools in the major cities that are run by socialist Democrats are failing to educate their kids decently.
Fight CRT. Encourage back-to-the-basics and excellence in all schools.
Jerry Johnson
Burlington
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.