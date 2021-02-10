Jerry J. Murphy: Don't be a 'Donald'

Dear Editor: Wikipedia: "Karen" is a pejorative term for a woman seeming to be entitled or demanding beyond the scope of normal.
Former President Trump has provided us with the model for a male version of Karen, appropriately known as a "Donald."
A Donald uses vulgar or racist words in describing women or anyone who disagrees with him.
A Donald lies to everyone, even friends and followers. He can't help himself.
A Donald thinks the world revolves around him, to the detriment of his own community.
A Donald is a sore loser and less-than-gracious winner.
A Donald avoids taking responsibility for his own actions or those who do his bidding.
A Donald bullies others to get what he wants, calling them childish, schoolyard names in the process.
A Donald lives in his own alternate reality, despite having access to the best information and science available.
And the list goes on and on.
Bottom line: Don't be a Donald.
Jerry J. Murphy
Monona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.