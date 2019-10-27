Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers called for a special session of the state Legislature to convene in November to examine the issues of background checks for nearly all gun purchases and establishing a red flag law to allow police to temporarily remove guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves and others. Marquette University polling has shown that 80% of Wisconsinites are in favor of legislation supporting these two issues.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he will not allow a vote on either issue. He said he will simply gavel the Senate into session and immediately gavel to adjourn. GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos likewise has declared no intention of giving the governor’s concerns on guns any attention. Vos dismissed the Marquette polling showing broad support for background checks and red flag laws as liberal constituency wants.
Following Wisconsin’s last election in which voters removed Republicans from Wisconsin’s top elected offices, these two GOP leaders called a special session of the legislature and passed laws limiting the power of the newly elected officials. Wisconsin is now governed by these two career politicians who have not won statewide elections but have witnessed more votes cast for Democratic legislative candidates than Republican candidates statewide. Their redrawing of voting districts has allowed Wisconsin to be governed under the heavy hands of these two individuals, not the elected governor nor the will of the people.
Is this the government you chose for Wisconsin?
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
