Jerry Hanson: Wisconsin needs direct democracy initiatives

Dear Editor: When elected officials no longer advocate for those who elected them it is time for people to demand a direct voice in their government. In Wisconsin we have seen a Legislature that, for over a year, has refused to act to safeguard Wisconsinites from COVID-19. The Legislature never supported the COVID-19 emergency declaration nor did it offer or support any of the CDC protective measures.
Wisconsin has a representative democracy system of government where citizens elect representatives to vote on laws on their behalf. We are increasingly seeing our elected representatives divide themselves into opposing camps based on their political party affiliation. When political agendas become more important than people's needs we no longer have a government "of, by and for" the people.
When those we elect refuse or no longer give voice to the voiceless and political parties are so polarized that gridlock results, the people must have the option to directly make government work for them.
Wisconsin needs an “initiative process” that allows citizens to propose new laws to be voted upon directly by the people. Nonpartisan organizations such as the League Of Women Voters or Democracy Found could blueprint this direct democracy reform and promote it statewide.
Wisconsin's political parties are the greatest impediment to progress in this state.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.