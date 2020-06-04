Jerry Hanson: We need to make it easier to vote

Jerry Hanson: We need to make it easier to vote

Dear Editor: Voting is the simplest, most fundamental act of participation in democracy. The ability to cast a ballot, however, is becoming increasingly difficult. Tens of thousands of Wisconsin voters were disenfranchised in the disastrous April 7 coronavirus impaired election. Over the past eight years, Wisconsin has seen its election districts secretly computer adjusted to allow Republican candidates to be seated in spite of more statewide votes cast for Democratic office seekers. This has silenced the voices of millions of Wisconsin voters since 2012. A Marquette statewide poll found that 72% of Wisconsinites support ending these rigged maps and that includes 62% of Republicans.

Wisconsin has also seen a restrictive and extreme voter photo ID put in place resulting in fewer people able to vote. Voter suppression has seen shorter early voting times along with fewer polling locations, restricted hours available to obtain the needed voter ID and restrictions on student voting.

Before this fall’s elections we must insist that the Wisconsin Elections Commission makes it “safer to vote at home” with absentee ballot requests mailed to all registered voters. They must ensure every voter who requests an absentee ballot gets one in time for the elections.

Consideration should be given to drop boxes for absentee and early voting ballots to accommodate voters seeking virus protection. Democracy grows and thrives when more people vote, not fewer.

Jerry Hanson

Elkhorn

