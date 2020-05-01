Jerry Hanson: We must become a new nation

Dear Editor: As we go forward in the face of this health disaster and beyond to when we have defeated it, we must demonstrate our humanity. Our compassion must be more compelling than our need to blame. We must show that our caring outweighs our need to hate. Our sensitivity to those in need must be far greater than our greed. We must reason solutions to each crisis we face rather than be divided by fear. We must become a new nation proud that we treat each other with the kindness, dignity and respect that each of us, as human beings, deserve.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
