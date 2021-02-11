Jerry Hanson: We must be under the mistaken impression that they care

Dear Editor: A Democratic senator approached Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to explain the merits of a bill the Senate leader had blocked. McConnell raised his hand like a traffic cop and said: “You must be under the mistaken impression that I care.” The GOP leader left no doubt that all that mattered was the shameless, single-minded and dispassionate pursuit of power. The Wisconsin GOP legislature echoed that pursuit as it attempted to end the mask mandate in Wisconsin.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, authored a resolution to end Gov. Evers' health emergency declarations for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee quickly pointed out that ending the health emergency would cost Wisconsin $49 million monthly in federal relief funding. Many low-income senior citizens would have seen their monthly food benefit drop from $204 to $16.
The GOP Senate, not to be stopped from kneecapping Evers' powers to protect Wisconsinites from COVID-19 consequences, added an amendment allowing Evers to declare a health emergency but only to circumvent the federal law so that the aid would not be lost. The Assembly paused the bill to make sure the aid would be safeguarded. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, promised the mask mandate would be eliminated despite an outpouring by 43 groups, mostly professional and leadership, requesting the mask mandate remain in place until the pandemic was contained.
Vos and the Wisconsin GOP are making it clear that “we must be under the mistaken impression that they care.”
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
