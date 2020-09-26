Jerry Hanson: We have lost our standing in the world

Dear Editor: Since Trump took office, the image of the United States has suffered around the globe. A new Pew Research survey among many key allies and partners highlights the decline. In several countries, the share of the public with a favorable view of the U.S. is as low as it has been in 20 years.
In the United Kingdom, our closest ally, only 41% express a favorable opinion of the U.S. In France, just 31% see us positively. Germany rates the U.S. only 26% favorably. Even Japan, Canada and Australia have fallen from ratings of 70% to below 41%.
Part of the decline results from how the United States has handled the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 13 countries surveyed, a median of only 15% feel the U.S. has done a good job of dealing with the outbreak. These same countries believe the World Health Organization and the European Union have done a good job. They believe China has handled the pandemic poorly but still better than the U.S. response.
The 13 countries have little confidence in President Trump’s ability to do the "right thing” in world affairs. He received a median rating of only 16%. The Trump initiative to put America first has left America alone.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
