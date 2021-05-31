Jerry Hanson: Vos election probe a waste of money

Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos acknowledges that Biden won Wisconsin’s presidential vote but has now hired investigators to examine issues already denied in 50 lawsuits about the election. Unfortunately, there will always be supporters on either side of the political aisle who think foul play caused their preferred candidate to lose. Discrepancies can and do exist in every cycle but not to the level that is being claimed in the 2020 election.
There is zero evidence of widespread election fraud or election rigging.
Someone help Robin Vos understand that it is wasting taxpayer dollars looking for problems with our elections that simply don’t exist. As an elected official, “when the truth becomes your enemy” you are in the wrong line of work.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.