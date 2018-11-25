Dear Editor: Once again President Trump insults and denigrates those who do not bend to his will or hold opinions Trump doesn’t share. He used Twitter to call Congressman Adam Schiff “little Adam Schitt,” as the congressman had questioned the constitutionality of Trump’s replacement of the attorney general. Why was it necessary to change the congressman’s name to an offensive-sounding word?
Trump was not done disparaging military heroes, as he also did with John McCain. Admiral William McRaven, the Seal Team 6 commander, led the mission that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. Trump downplayed the accomplishment, claiming McRaven was a Clinton and Obama fan and was no hero. Trump apparently was oblivious to the fact that the CIA tried for 10 years to locate bin Laden and then turned the mission over to Seal Team 6.
Trump has an endless supply playground taunts to hurl at those who disagree with him. He has painted Congresswoman Maxine Waters as a “seriously low IQ" person. He has done the same with actor Robert De Niro. He has described TV host Bill Maher as “ the dumbest man on television.” CNN’s Don Lemon has been told by Trump that he is so dumb his interview with Lebron James made Lebron look smart.
Why do Trump’s attacks on women and blacks usually paint them as lacking intelligence?
Trump’s language has consequences within our borders and around the globe. Perhaps that is why Admiral McRaven decried Trump’s insulting language when he declared: “Trump has embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and worst of all divided us as a nation.”
When will the insults end and dignified language return to our presidency?
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
