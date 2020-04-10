Jerry Hanson: Trump has failed the U.S. on coronavirus

Dear Editor: When nurses are wearing garbage bags for protection and hospitals don't have enough ventilators to keep people alive, you have failed to protect the American people. When our country has been brought to its knees by 75-cent masks that are not available in the richest country in the world, you have failed. There are not enough tests to find out who has the disease and who doesn't leaving us helpless as to whom to treat, you have failed. You have had 39 months to prepare and ready our nation for a disaster of this magnitude. You did nothing and consequently have placed all of us medically and economically in great danger. You march out daily and read to us in a dull and non-compassionate drone the insufficient efforts being made to battle this disease all the while patting yourself on the back and demanding that task force members pay homage to your leadership before they may speak.