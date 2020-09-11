 Skip to main content
Jerry Hanson: The Trump virus is not going away

U.S. presidents have no more important job than protecting their citizens. President Trump took control of the coronavirus on Jan. 22

Jan. 22: One U.S. case confirmed

Trump: “We have it under control. It’s one person coming in from China." “It’s going to be just fine.”

Feb. 26: 58 U.S. cases confirmed 

Trump: “And again when you have 15 people and within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero, that is a pretty good job we’ve done.”

March 10: 1,300 U.S. cases confirmed

Trump: “Just stay calm. It will go away.”

March 24: 65,800 U.S. cases confirmed

Trump: “We begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

April 3: 273,000 U.S. cases confirmed

Trump: “I said it was going away and it is going away.”

Sep. 3: 6,150,000 U.S. cases confirmed; more than 186,000 U.S. deaths

Between the last seven days of March and the first three days of April, cases increased by 206,000 in just 10 days, and President Trump said COVID-19 was going away. Since that April day, COVID-19 cases have grown by nearly 5.9 million. President Trump announced in the third week of April that American deaths might rise to 50,000-60,000. We are now triple that number and counting.

Currently 1,000 Americans die each day of COVID-19. The sad irony of the Trump virus is other countries are testing their vaccines in the United States because of our overabundance of cases.

Jerry Hanson

Elkhorn

