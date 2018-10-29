Dear Editor: An insightful column from Gordon Ammon in the Lake Geneva Regional News offers a contrasting stance on national anthem etiquette. Ammon was addressing President’s Trump’s rant against NFL players who knelt during the national anthem and his supporters' continued tirade against black athletes' efforts to draw attention to racial injustice in our country. He took us back to World War II and the turbulent trials to preserve Western civilization, in which patriotism was called in to question leading to the internment of Asian-Americans along our West coast.
Ammon’s column alerts us to a Supreme Court decision that was published July 10, 1943, in the Saturday Evening Post entitled “Score for Freedom.” The court ruled that Americans weren’t required to pledge allegiance to or salute the flag.
The Post pointed out that “it applied to all Americans, whose loyalty cannot be commanded.”
Ammon’s column acknowledges that even in a time of war hysteria, in a democracy such as ours citizens are free to express themselves, even if they are a minority and their beliefs are not popular. The Post stated: “The flag will not suffer ... and that which symbolizes our hard won privileges waves more proudly than ever before over the land of the free.”
Thanks to Gordon Ammon for reminding us that even the president of the United States nor his supporters may command loyalty from those they hold in contempt. The laws of our land protect our right to freely express ourselves. The FLAG is the very symbol of that hard-wrought freedom and that we are a government of people, not unfettered POWER.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.