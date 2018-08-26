Dear Editor: The federal government in July racked up a $77 billion deficit because of increased government spending and the tax cuts. This puts us on pace to record the biggest annual deficit in six years. In the first 10 months of this budget year the deficit totaled $684 billion, up 21 percent from last year. Revenues are down because of the huge tax cut given to corporations significantly increasing the red ink at the Treasury. The Trump administration is sharply revising upward its deficit estimate to beyond $1 trillion next year.
U.S. inflation has hit its highest rate in more than six years.
Consumer prices climbed 2.9 percent in July from a year earlier. Trump and Paul Ryan said the Republican tax cut would boost the average family’s disposable income by $4,000 and that wealthy people would lose big. Since the passage of the tax cut, corporate profits increased 12.5 percent and real hourly wages adjusted for inflation did not grow at all. In the past 20 years, as middle-class incomes have continued to stagnate, the cost of middle-class living has increased by 30 percent. Basic costs are outpacing Americans’ means.
Because of the tax cuts, the Federal Reserve will have no choice but to raise interest rates to generate enough cash to cover the shortfall.
This will suck billions of dollars out of the economy, reducing consumer spending, slowing the economy and costing jobs. Current economic policy is on a dangerous course [recession?], but is anyone paying attention?
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
