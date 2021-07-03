Jerry Hanson: Tax wealthy, corporations to pay for infrastructure

The $600 billion spending for infrastructure is not nearly enough to meet all of the deteriorating roads, bridges, ports and rail structures in our nation. Even more troubling is the proposed means to pay the costs of rebuilding our nation. More money is allocated to the IRS to target wealthy individuals and corporations who evade taxes. This will cover only a small portion of the infrastructure bill.
Instead of raising taxes on corporations or billionaires, this bill calls for the selling off of pieces of our current infrastructure to private companies in order to pay for new infrastructure, leaving critical infrastructure like roads, bridges and ports in the hands of private companies. This practice, called “asset recycling,” has been an expensive disaster anywhere it’s been used. Chicago sold off its parking meters and saw exorbitant rates forced upon their citizens.
Public-private partnerships end up the same, with our infrastructure controlled by private companies that pass along the costs to the American people. We need a much larger and more ambitious infrastructure bill that includes tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations. The well-being of our economy and infrastructure depend upon it.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.