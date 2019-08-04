Dear Editor: Donald Trump and William Barr haven’t provided any information to Congress since Democrats took control of the House in January. They haven’t turned over a single page of documentation. Trump has ordered witnesses not to obey requests and to ignore congressional subpoenas and contempt citations.
This has been extended to members of his campaign and staff far removed from direct contact with the president. At the same time Barr has expanded executive privilege to include all source materials for the Mueller report and even over the ordinary data from agencies that was previously given to Congress as a matter of course.
This means that Congress is absolutely cut off from information needed to conduct its constitutional mandate to oversee the executive branch.
Trump, Barr or anyone they release information to can make any claim they want or simply make things up as no challenge would have access to the truth. The truth becomes whatever Trump and Barr say it is because they’ve completely isolated any source of information that might counter their claims.
A legal appeal is useless as Trump has appointed record numbers of appeals court judges. Trump has made it clear that his view of Article 2 in the Constitution means he can do whatever he wants. Trump and Barr have absolute control of sources of information in our country and they can mete out justice however they choose. The Justice Department has declared that Trump cannot be indicted. This means an autocrat is in complete control of our country; and there is no law or mandate that Trump can’t simply shrug off. Like it or not the president and his party have made Donald Trump “above the law.”
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
