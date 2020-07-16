Jerry Hanson: Republican silence won't end COVID-19

Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s GOP leaders used the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent Gov. Evers from mandating any safety precautions to protect Wisconsinites from the COVID-19 pandemic. Evers was left to suggest that we keep each other and our communities safe by wearing face coverings in public, avoiding large gatherings, practicing social distancing and extensive hand washing.
There has been no support for these measures from the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature. Instead we hear claims of fear mongering and media sensationalism of COVID-19's impact in Wisconsin. In spite of over 800 deaths from COVID-19 and 30,000 people infected with the virus, no GOP voice has come forward to urge protective measures to combat the growing spread of the virus. Instead it is argued that the rate of death and the rate of infections is not high enough to warrant legislators to urge protective measures.
What the GOP silence is missing is there is a societal responsibility beyond the individual to keep the rest of Wisconsin from becoming victims of this deadly disease.
GOP silence will not end COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Face coverings, social distancing and hand sanitization give us our best chances. Here’s a novel idea: how about the Legislature and the governor give a united voice about how to stay safe from COVID-19?
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
