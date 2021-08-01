Jerry Hanson: Nass continues to undermine virus-control efforts

Dear Editor: Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is alleging that COVID-19 and its variants must be allowed transmission on UW campuses. Nass succeeded in preventing Gov. Tony Evers from employing repeated mandates to keep COVID-19 in check over the past year. Nass contends that any mandated mitigation efforts — lock downs, social distancing, masking and vaccines — to defeat the virus must be legislatively approved or they violate individual civil rights. Evers was left with a one-time mandated action that could not exceed 30 days regardless of the severity of the virus outbreak.
Now Nass has the UW System and UW President Tommy Thompson in his sights. With the highly contagious delta variant rapidly spreading nationally, the UW System is considering actions to protect its 165,000 students throughout the state. Thompson has encouraged vaccinations and mask wearing but will require unvaccinated students to receive weekly testing for the virus.
Nass co-chairs the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules and insists that his committee and the Republican Legislature approve all actions to keep students safe on the 26 UW campuses. The Republican-controlled Legislature has taken no action to protect Wisconsin’s citizens since the pandemic surfaced in early 2020. Nass has publicly railed against any effort to contain the virus.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
