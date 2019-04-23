Dear Editor: In his letter to the editor, Noah Walker tells us that more guns will keep us safer. He concludes with: "Guns don't kill people, people kill people with guns." The common denominator in our epidemic of mass shootings and killings and in Noah's own statement is guns. Often these guns are weapons of war firing round after round in rapid succession, not the guns most Wisconsin hunters use. How about we keep the war weapons in the hands of those in the armed forces and if "people want to kill people with guns," let's insist they must do it with conventional guns with limited magazine capacity. Perhaps we will at least make it more difficult for those who want to kill to do so. That will make me feel safer.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.