Jerry Hanson: How we know leadership has failed

Dear Editor:

We know leadership has failed when Republicans for the Rule of Law release a video ad featuring GOP voters announcing: “Even though I’ve been a Republican all of my life, I can’t support Trump and his response to the coronavirus. He’s been lying to us about available testing. He has squandered the one advantage that America had: time to prepare. This is a crisis, and we need real leadership. Donald Trump is incapable of it.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We know leadership has failed when Gov. Cuomo sends the National Guard on a scavenger hunt to find ventilators and needed medical equipment to try to save the lives of those living in New York City.

We know leadership knows it has failed when it secretly changes the description of the Strategic National Stockpile on its government website from "being the largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out; to a statement de-emphasizing the stockpile’s role in helping states to a mere short-term stopgap measure."

We know leadership has failed when optimistic projections claim Americans in the "hundreds of thousands” will die.

Jerry Hanson

Elkhorn

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.