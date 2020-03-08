Jerry Hanson: Health care should not be a for-profit business

The COVID-19 virus will test our corporate health care system.
Corporate health care’s goal is to milk every penny out of illnesses and disease that they can. There are more people billing you than treating you. We have fewer than a million hospital beds for the entire nation. Many rural areas have no hospitals at all. Basing healthcare on profits results in barely enough health care at the highest prices people will tolerate.
There is no corporate planning for a pandemic because planning will not increase profits; it will only save lives. Americans seeking to be tested for COVID-19 will undoubtedly be billed excessively. This will dissuade other Americans from asking to be tested; a recipe for disaster for our nation.
American hospitals are already seeing shortages in gowns, masks and painkillers because the single source lowest-price vendor is on the other side of the planet and is already overrun with the coronavirus.
Should antiviral medicines prove effective or a vaccine arrive sooner than predicted you know big pharmaceutical corporations will buy up the companies and raise prices to obscene levels. Holding people’s lives hostage is how health care corporations generate profits.
Profits over people is evident when the White House appointed the Treasury Secretary and the National Economic Council chief as late additions to the Coronavirus Task Force. A health care system funded by taxes rather than profits make people and treatment the bottom line especially in national health crises
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
