Dear Editor: The government shutdown over the border wall can be resolved in minutes. Let's stop being concerned who wins and just solve the issue. President Trump has decided that he can live with the word "barrier" instead of "wall" and to please both sides let's call it "border fencing." In 2006 a bill was passed and signed to construct border fencing and much of the existing border protection is a result of that bill.
The Democratic solution to reopen government and then resume negotiations over border security makes the most sense. It is not appealing to Trump but it is in the best interests of the country. The Senate has already approved this approach, which would get the government running again and paychecks into the hands of 800,000 federal employees and open the door to real negotiations on border security.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell must stop playing politics and bring a vote to these bills that will pass both chambers but possibly not be signed by the president. If necessary override the veto and begin negotiations on the border issues.
Democrats must then accept Trump’s offer of funding for security priorities and provide votes for border fencing. Congress will never give enough federal dollars for a 2,000-mile border wall nor does the public want this.
Congress must then step up and pass a continuing budget amendment to prevent any further government shutdowns. This amendment, when an agreement on funding levels cannot be reached, would renew existing funding levels for set periods of time [three, six or nine months] to keep the government open while agreement is finalized.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
