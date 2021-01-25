Jerry Hanson: Ending mask mandate would endanger Wisconsinites

Dear Editor: Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is continuing his year-long crusade to end measures in Wisconsin to control the spread of COVID-19. Nass has repeatedly sought to terminate Gov. Evers' authority to declare a statewide health emergency of which the mask mandate is a part. Nass contends, as have some Republican legislators, that Evers has no power to declare a health emergency nor to mandate anything to protect Wisconsinites from this worldwide health scourge. The senator and some colleagues allege that only the Legislature has the power to put forth policies and programs to keep Wisconsin safe. Ironically, Nass and friends have put forth nothing legislatively to safeguard Wisconsin’s citizens while criticizing Evers for his efforts to control COVIID-19 in the state.
Wisconsin has recorded more than 530,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and we have lost more than 5,600 souls to the disease. Daily cases are averaging 1,700 along with 46 deaths per day. A new mutant strain of the virus has entered the state and is possibly more contagious if not more deadly. January is the second-most deadly month across the nation for the pandemic. Ending the mask mandate, which Sen. Nass wants, goes against the wishes of a majority of Wisconsinites.
Sen. Nass shows little concern for COVID-19. His concern is that masking and social distancing are a violation of civil liberties. Infected individuals are free to move about without restriction, public be damned. Nass has no answer to the question: “At what cost to the rest of us?”
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.