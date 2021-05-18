Jerry Hanson: Election loss drove election laws

Dear Editor: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,” said Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.
Republican leadership is promoting the lie that Democrats stuffed ballot boxes nationwide with a blizzard of ballots, each uniquely identified and certified by “local” election officials who counted them as legitimate.
Conspiracy theorists claim that Democrats flipped presidential votes from red to blue in thousands of different state voting systems. Somehow Democrats did this while Republican candidates on the same ballot won other elective offices.
The truth is that partisan voters cast their ballots along party lines. Biden received 89% of the liberal vote and 64% of the moderate vote. Trump received 85% of the conservative vote. Trump received two-thirds of the white vote whereas Biden received 85% of the black vote and 60% of the Latino vote. Black and Latino women especially opted for hope and change. Biden narrowly won the urban vote while Trump won the rural vote. But many more voters chose Biden over Trump in 2020.
The majority of Americans chose the Biden “vison and version” of America; returning our nation to hope and normalcy. Red state Republican legislative leaders know that there was no conspiracy; just many more individual Americans standing up and voting for change.
That is why they are passing hundreds of state laws that make it more difficult to vote absentee and for urban black and Latino voters to cast ballots in the upcoming elections.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
