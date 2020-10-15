 Skip to main content
Jerry Hanson: Demand GOP legislators protect us from COVID-19

Dear Editor: As coronavirus cases and deaths surge, Wisconsin’s GOP state legislators choose to provide us no support nor protection from this lethal disease.

Instead they go to court to make sure no one else is allowed to help us either.

This is not good government; this is no government.

During this pandemic “stand apart but pull together” and demand these Republican legislators do their job. Protect the people of Wisconsin from COVID-19.

Jerry Hanson

Elkhorn

