Dear Editor: The moral core of American democracy as established by our founders was to build a society that is fair, free and abundant in opportunity for all. John Adams believed government is instituted for the common good — for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people, and not for the profit, honor or private interests of any one man, family or class of people. We may disagree and should disagree over how to best achieve that end. We should compete over the best ways to help all people build better lives.
The moral consensus to build a country that serves everyone has collapsed. Each side attacks the other and our leaders question the motives of the other side rather than their ideas. The vast majority of Americans are good and decent people who only want to make the country better. We have grown as a nation because of the competition of ideas.
Sadly we are now told if you don’t agree with the White House you must hate your country and that you are disgusting and beneath caring about and you should leave the country.
We need leaders who, while holding their own opinion, tolerate others, because diversity in all forms is where America’s strength and unity are to be found. We were founded upon the belief that people can disagree without fear of the government silencing dissent. We have disdain for one-party dictatorships around the world. There is a special bond among Americans who stand up for one another when there is disagreement. We must all, including our leaders, defend the right to disagree, because all Americans have a right to an opinion and a right to be heard.
Let’s return to the America we were meant to be.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
