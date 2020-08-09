Jerry Folk: Tell your elected officials you support reducing the Pentagon's budget

Dear Editor: Last month Congress approved a Pentagon budget of $740 billion for 2021. This is more than half of all the nation’s discretionary funds for next year. It is also larger than the next nine largest national military budgets combined. This spring, Mark Pocan and Bernie Sanders introduced an amendment in Congress to reduce the 2021 Pentagon budget by 10% and use the money instead to fund health care, housing, child care and education in cities with a poverty rate of 25% or more. In spite of the unprecedented domestic crises and needs we are facing, the House rejected this modest reduction 93-324 last Tuesday. The Senate followed suit the next day with a vote of 23-77. The “no” vote of Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who presents herself as a progressive, was especially disappointing. This vote, as well as her enthusiastic support for the trillion dollar-plus F-35 weapons system is far from progressive. Recent polls show that 56% of voters support reducing the Pentagon’s budget by 10%. If you’re one of them I hope you will let our senators and representatives know it.
Jerry Folk
Madison
