Dear Editor: In his column, "Will we now see civilly disobedient clergy?" (Cap Times, July 28, 2019), Professor Smith is spot-on. One recalls what Henry David Thoreau reputedly said to Ralph Waldo Emerson when the latter went to visit Thoreau, who was in jail for "civil disobedience." Emerson asked him, "Henry, what are you doing in there?" and Thoreau responded, "Ralph, what are doing out there?"
Jerry Davidson
Ripon
