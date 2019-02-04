Dear Editor: Kids 12, 13, and 14 years old, mostly minorities, are stealing cars, while others are misbehaving in school, underachieving, and not being held accountable. Teachers are being blamed for the racial achievement gap. A boisterous group of activists disrupted a School Board meeting in their opposition to police officers in Madison high schools when student violence is at an all-time high. In addition, some mayoral candidates and City Council members are advocating for neighborhood policing, primarily because some minority folks believe that the police are racist.
Where is the common sense? All of these problems are very simply a result of the deterioration of the traditional family unit of two parents both sharing in the care and development of children. Nearly all problem children, regardless of race and ethnicity, come from single-parent families, which are a growing social entity in Madison. Two-parent families, regardless of homosexual or heterosexual parental relationships, are more likely to succeed in raising children. Many one-parent families are multigenerational and these parents have no idea what it is like to have a responsible partner in the home.
It's time to recognize and acknowledge, unapologetically, that single-parent families are the cause of these growing problems. The first step in the solution of any problem is acknowledging the problem, then a solution is possible, if there is a desire to find it.
Jerry Darda
Madison
