Jerry Darda: Racism not to blame for suspension gap

Dear Editor: According to MMSD board member Savion Castro, the data showing the racial gap in school suspensions is "evidence of racism in our schools." Ali Muldrow, another board member, concurs saying,"We are really excited to discipline black students and seem far less compelled to discipline or suspend or expel white students."
These statements are an insult to the overwhelming majority of Madison teachers, and are totally false. These board members should be required to attend classes on a regular basis to actually see what is really going on in the schools, because it's obvious they have absolutely no idea. The simple truth is that more black kids are breaking the rules with disruptive behavior than white kids, and to close the racial gap in suspensions this behavior has to be modified.
These two board members do not have a clue as to what is going on in some Madison schools. Spend a few hours each month at East High School and observe mostly minority kids cutting classes, roaming the halls, and underachieving in class. Their parents who have been notified of this behavior do absolutely nothing about it. The teachers and staff are at a loss to deal with it. The final result is that school board members blame the teachers on being racist. Hogwash!
Jerry Darda
Madison
