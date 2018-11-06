Dear Editor: In your article on the achievement gap in the Madison public schools, professor Jeffrey Henriques and psychologist Laurie Frost's criticism of Madison teachers for not providing minority students with "the basic skills for meaningful employment" was misdirected.
The problem is not the teachers, but the parents of these kids, who do not provide a home environment, conducive to school success. This includes no regular schedule for meals, school work, reasonable bedtime hours, participation in holding kids accountable for cutting classes, as well as not respecting teachers and law enforcement. These parents are teaching their kids that their failures are a result of racism (primarily by teachers) and thus as victims they cannot succeed.
This mindset is a perfect formula for academic failure. Unfortunately, this attitude is encouraged by an elitist white population promoting the myth of "white privilege," which only gives minority students and their parents another excuse to fail.
Yes, many minority students are disadvantaged financially, but this alone is not a deterrent to academic success as long as the student does the work required. Madison teachers are working harder than ever with their minority students. It's time for their parents to step up! There are other long term positive solutions to closing the achievement gap, and one that is obvious and unsupported is Kaleem Caire's efforts for a charter school.
Jerry Darda
Madison
