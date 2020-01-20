Jerry Darda: Madison's city government restructuring ideas won't help

Dear Editor: Madison's task force on restructuring city government has suggested recommendations which are nothing more than an effort to unnecessarily increase city government at a totally unreasonable expense to the taxpayers. These increased expenses will more seriously affect the minority community, the very group the task force wants to help.
Their effort to increase minority involvement in city government is a futile attempt at social engineering. Look at a very few of these new and unnecessary expenses:
1) office of residential engagement: $400,000
2) technology plan for office of residential engagement: $250,000
3) child care for folks to attend city meetings: $70,000, with the addition of 21-34 employee positions: cost undetermined
4) 10 full-time alders to replace 20 part-time alders: $2 million
Total cost: $2.2 million above current operating expenses.
Instead this task force should focus on reducing the cost to live in the city so that property taxes and rents can be reasonable and people of modest income can live here. Start with streamlining how current folks interact with alders. Most of these contacts can be handled by the three full-time legislative assistants and chief of staff that are currently employed because they involve questions of service. The clerical workers of the numerous service departments could handle more calls as well. Finally the part-time city council should be reduced, since it is too large for a city of this size.
Jerry Darda
Madison
