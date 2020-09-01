Jerry Darda: Madison leaders have safety priorities wrong

Dear Editor: The unfortunate shooting of yet another Black man by police in Kenosha has given the Madison leaders more fuel to redirect their hate for Madison's excellent police officers. They are now more than ever motivated to waste the taxpayers' dollars with the unnecessary position of police monitor and a paid committee to monitor the monitor.
The goal is to improve police accountability which can be done at zero cost by expanding the police and fire commission with diverse volunteer members, and hiring a competent police chief that meets their criteria. Mechanisms could be set up in this totally inexpensive structure where community complaints about policing would be addressed by both the police and fire commission and police chief.
Ask yourself, what would a police monitor and a paid committee at nearly a half a million dollars each year do every day when you have a chief running the department? Most likely nothing. The city is all but broke yet we have a police-hating city council who wants to throw away money to create an ineffective bureaucracy to micromanage an exemplary police department so that an obnoxious vocal minority of Madisonians are pacified. Meanwhile random shootings in which an innocent young girl was killed and the ongoing safety of every Madisonian is at risk are not being addressed. Something is terribly wrong with our leadership.
Jerry Darda
Madison
