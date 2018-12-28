Dear Editor: Your article "Big changes coming to Madison City Council" highlighted the time demands on alderpersons, often resulting in burnout. It doesn't have to be this way. A few common-sense changes could eliminate stress, excessive wasted time, and attract more folks with demanding jobs and families to the position.
Consider the following changes: 1) Focus exclusively on issues under the council's sphere of power, e.g., police and fire protection, sanitation and other basic services. 2) Don't waste time micromanaging the mayor. 3) Eliminate discussion and proclamations on national issues. These are none of the council's business and its opinion often is not representative of a large percentage of Madison residents. Run for federal office if this is your interest. 4) And perhaps most important in terms of saving time, use the new full-time council administrator and other city staff to survey residents on issues and solutions important to them. This would eliminate most listening sessions, which are currently dominated by a vocal, often-ignorant, minority who have nothing better to do. These wasteful sessions have accomplished nothing during my 54 years in Madison.
I'm hoping for some new alders with humility, who respect our police and fire chiefs, don't second guess competent city employees, and don't want to waste time with useless debate.
Jerry Darda
Madison
