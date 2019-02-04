Dear Editor: As a Wisconsin business providing onsite corporate wellness programs across Wisconsin. I employ doctors and health coaches around the state. Approximately 80 percent of our total population is medicated, and rarely do we see one medication. Poor health issues range from physical health, metabolic health, and perhaps most important, cognitive health. About 40 percent are dealing with chronic pain and big script costs. The amount of narcotics and anxiety medications taken during a workday would startle most people.
The tides are changing, and the general public is no longer as trusting in traditional health care and the politics and legislation of insurance as it once was. The public looks to big corporations and government as the primary genesis of the opioid crisis. People are empowered with more knowledge and more options when it comes to personal health. We are right to put more focus on preventive health rather than a diagnose-and-treat methodology.
It would be in the best interest of all to provide alternatives for chronic pain management and evolve our thinking on the marijuana subject.
Thanks to Melissa Sargent for her work on legalization. She has support in the business community!
Jerry Curtin
Sussex
