Jerry and Bonnie Darda: Vote out Madison officials who don't support police

Dear Editor: The Madison Police Association finally had enough of the mayor and some alders' lack of support by providing the mayor with a 95% vote of no confidence. It's about time!
The mayor directly ordered the police to ignore property destruction and intervene only during personal confrontations during the recent protests. Only six council members voted for the city to reimburse destroyed businesses which resulted from this violence. In addition, while the city is facing serious financial shortfalls during the next two years, a number of city council members are determined to subsidize a totally unnecessary police monitor, who they will insure is anti police, as well as an equally anti-police oversight committee, at huge costs. This is a totally wasteful expense when basic services may have to be cut.
Furthermore, the city continues, along with the state and county, to wastefully subsidize the "radical" Freedom Inc. whose only contribution to racial justice has been to encourage violence.They spend a few hours a year raising hell at meetings and during demonstrations, and do nothing else.
I sincerely believe that the outspoken radical element of the city council and mayor have an agenda to destroy our "great" police department, if allowed to continue unchecked. This will create an unsafe city, much like Chicago, with people who value safety moving to the suburbs. It's time to vote the "extremist anti police" on the city council and the mayor out of office.
Jerry and Bonnie Darda
Madison
