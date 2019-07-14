Dear Editor: It’s disappointing how far those opposed to the operations of a dog facility in Spring Green will go in order to mislead the public.
Recently the animal rights group PETA entered the fray. They’re echoing the same unfounded, exaggerated claims previously made by other anti-research activists about water contamination and disease threats.
Local residents deserve better.
I’ve personally visited the Kanes and their facilities. I came away impressed by the dedication to their business. Collectively the family has over 40 years in the professional animal care, science and health care industry. Their impressive credentials will significantly support federally mandated permitting and inspections requirements for any animal health care standards at the facility.
Furthermore, the proposal of a local kennel to support health research benefiting humans and animals is nothing new. The very same type of business has been locally owned and operated for more than 30 years and for good reason. Serious diseases such as cancer, heart disease and spinal disorders require the study of dogs for medical advancements to be accomplished. There are simply no alternatives available.
It’s simply shameful that this well-meaning local family has worked professionally for the past 20-plus years to care for animals and expand their business opportunities and then be forced to endure outside special interest groups with an exaggerated agenda.
I urge all local residents and boards to support the Kane family as a local business and reject the falsehoods of the likes of PETA.
Jerome Donohoe
Milwaukee
