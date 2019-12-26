Jerold DeYoung: Churches should pay taxes on vacant land

Dear Editor: I recently became aware of the exemption to property taxes that churches get on land that is vacant, specifically in Monona at the friary and in downtown Madison where the diocese of Madison's vacant property that burned down in the early 2000s has received a legislative exemption based on lobbyists' efforts in our Legislature to grant them a new exemption. I find it appalling that these properties sit worth millions of dollars and other honest taxpayers have to make up the difference while the church sits on land that is not used for religious purposes. I wholeheartedly support any efforts to correct the situation and make the church pay the required taxes and past tax due.
Jerold DeYoung
Town of Madison
