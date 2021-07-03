Jeremy Orr: Rural EV charging stations would be a game-changer

Dear Editor: A Future made in America? How about a future made in Wisconsin?
President Joe Biden visited La Crosse earlier this week to address the nation’s infrastructure, clean energy, electric vehicle (EV) needs, and the proposed 500,000 EV charging stations as part of his bipartisan American Jobs Plan.
The proposed initiatives are an important step forward in our nation’s transition to zero-emissions vehicles, and it demonstrates U.S. leadership’s commitment to a zero-carbon economy and willingness to once again compete at the global level.
This also presents an opportunity for Wisconsin to take the helm and become an industry leader in EV adoption. Just yesterday, over 70 Wisconsin utilities and municipalities met virtually to discuss barriers and opportunities to EV adoption in the state. As one participant mentioned, the mecca of Wisconsin’s tourism industry is in the much-fabled land “Up North,” the majority of which is rural.
Wisconsin currently lacks EV infrastructure in those traditional tourist areas to meet current and future demand. But imagine if you could simply hit the road in your electric vehicle, towing your boat to your favorite “Up North” fishing destination, all the while knowing you have access to charging stations.
EV charging station deployment in rural areas would be a game-changer for the tourism industry and the jobs that would likely result from the increased demand.
How can we facilitate EV charging station deployment to help bolster our tourism economy? We can start with bipartisan support for statewide EV infrastructure investments.
Jeremy Orr
RENEW Wisconsin
