Dear Editor: Texting and driving is something many of us have done, whether it's to check social media or text someone back. Most people underestimate the dangers of texting and driving, since it is one of the main causes of traffic collisions in the United States and one in four collisions in the U.S. is caused by texting and driving.
Most of the time the driver's eyes are off the road for at least five seconds and if they were going close to 55 mph it would be equivalent to driving a football field's length with your eyes closed. Reaction times also increase, going from an average of 0.45 of a second to 1.36 seconds when you are texting. Texting also leads to drifting into other lanes or oncoming traffic. Statistics show that 64 percent of all the accidents in the U.S. are caused by people texting and driving — that's about 1.6 million. Distracted drivers are eight times more likely to get into a collision and since 2010 there are 660,000 drivers that are texting at any given moment.
One thing people need to know is the consequences from texting and driving include license suspension, large fines, a rise in auto insurance if you get into a collision, or even prison time if you impose bodily injury or even death to the victim. One thing people need to understand is that no matter how important a text or a social media post is, you wait until you're done driving or are at a stoplight.
Jeremiah Pinch, high school sophomore
Madison
