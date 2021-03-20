Jeremiah Cahill: Wisconsin legislators should look past politics, support clean energy efforts

Dear Editor: Spencer Black’s March 9 column rightly applauds the environmental initiatives in Gov. Evers’ proposed budget. Among the many investments toward clean energy and reduced emissions is one far-sighted program targeted to job training in a clean-energy economy. As a union member and former chief steward, I know the value of quality jobs. I’ve seen people’s jobs eliminated, and I understand the difficulty of training for new and unfamiliar positions. Investing $1 million through the Department of Workforce Development’s Fast Forward program is a solid step toward statewide training for renewable energy jobs.
By now, most policy makers know that the costs of solar and wind energy have been steadily declining. This financial advantage benefits electric ratepayers, and it increases the need for skilled workers in renewable energy. Many of these jobs will be created among small businesses, and tens of thousands are expected to be based in rural areas. Wisconsin can only benefit from this upfront investment in green technology training. From his own legislative experience, Spencer Black knows all too well that Evers’ environmental initiatives face “tough sledding” in the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate. I encourage our state legislators to think beyond party politics, renew Wisconsin’s tradition of stewardship, and fully support environmental budget priorities.
Jeremiah Cahill
Madison
