Dear Editor: The recently introduced Green New Deal deserves attention for the scale and scope of remedy it brings to impending climate crises. But such ambitious legislation is already generating controversies — some legitimate, many manufactured, and others born from uncertainty and fear of change.
As the debate begins, it’s worth noting another piece of legislation that complements and potentially jumpstarts key elements of the Green New Deal. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, House Resolution 763, introduced by Florida representatives Ted Deutch (D) and Francis Rooney (R), is truly a bipartisan climate solution. The act will drive down America’s carbon pollution by putting a fee on fossil fuels. Yes, some prices will rise, but the money collected will return in regular payments to every U.S. household. The effect? A rapid transition to renewable power and energy conservation, creating millions of new jobs nationwide.
As of 2016, Wisconsin spent about $14 billion annually on imported fossil fuels, according to a study released this month by the UW-Madison’s Center on Wisconsin Strategy. Keeping that money in-state and switching to renewables would create an estimated 162,000 new jobs. Other studies point in the same direction, making it hard to argue with the math. If you’re interested in climate security and economic justice, urge Sens. Baldwin and Johnson, Rep. Mark Pocan and other legislators to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It’s good for the economy, communities, public health and the earth!
Jeremiah Cahill
Madison
